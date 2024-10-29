Conflux Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $689.58 million and $39.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,364.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00527147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00100877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00227263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00026589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00023192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00071460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,058,846,692 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,835,902 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,058,615,655.69 with 4,533,615,638.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14700686 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $27,657,278.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

