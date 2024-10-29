ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.