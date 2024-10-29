Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.62 ($0.16), with a volume of 55134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.35 ($0.16).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.22.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

