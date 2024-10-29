Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $229.60 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $229.60 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,174.82 or 0.99755574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00006875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005980 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02276317 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,268,129.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

