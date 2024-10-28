Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

