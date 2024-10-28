Dymension (DYM) Price Hits $1.45

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $306.29 million and $20.48 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,440,708 coins and its circulating supply is 210,818,890 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,406,169 with 210,734,400 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.43798387 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,100,794.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

