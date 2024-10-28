TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

Shares of T traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.47. 2,079,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.07.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Parent acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

