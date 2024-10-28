Short Interest in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Rises By 28.8%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 350,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. 64,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,776. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,588.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LIF. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

