Short Interest in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Rises By 28.8%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 350,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. 64,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,776. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,588.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LIF. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

