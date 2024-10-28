Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

