CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,224 ($93.79) and last traded at GBX 7,222 ($93.77), with a volume of 4727988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,116 ($92.39).

CRH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24. The company has a market capitalization of £49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,776.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,425.93.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,810.81%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

