Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 20.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

BAYRY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

