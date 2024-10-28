RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of RTX by 174.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research increased their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.61. 1,126,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.