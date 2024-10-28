Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.49 and last traded at $93.49. 1,599,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,654,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Baidu Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

