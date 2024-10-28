Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,671,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 462,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $195.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

