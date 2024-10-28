Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,671,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 462,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $195.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.