PAX Gold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $540.39 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $2,757.74 or 0.03957873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $540.39 million and $9.14 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 195,952 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
