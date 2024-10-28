NEXGEL, INC. (NASDAQ: NXGL) Utilizes New Investor Presentation – EX-99.1 Disclosure

On October 28, 2024, NexGel, Inc., a Delaware-based company trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols NXGL for Common Stock and NXGLW for Warrants to Purchase Common Stock, commenced the use of a new investor presentation. The company’s principal executive offices are situated at 2150 Cabot Boulevard West, Suite B, in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

The recently adopted investor presentation is detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the firm’s current report on Form 8-K. This document, along with the information presented in Item 7.01 of the report, is being provided for informational purposes and is not to be considered as “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Moreover, unless explicitly indicated in any future filing, the contents of Exhibit 99.1 are not integrated by reference in filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

As an emerging growth company, NexGel, Inc. designates its compliance with Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. There have been no indications of choosing an extended transition period to adhere to new or revised financial accounting standards.

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report, dated October 28, 2024, has been signed by Adam Levy, the Chief Executive Officer of NexGel, Inc.

The Form 8-K also details that exhibit 104 entails a Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL. For more extensive information regarding NexGel, Inc.’s new investor presentation, the full details can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

