Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SBGSY remained flat at $52.00 on Monday. 180,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

