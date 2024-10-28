Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.60. 401,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.