Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLVTF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 240,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

