Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLVTF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 240,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
