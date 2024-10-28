Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Down 64.1% in October

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inno Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INHD traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,822. Inno has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

