Request Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Request has a market cap of $71.18 million and approximately $647,246.98 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,746.45 or 1.00023366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09080671 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $432,284.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

