TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 8,273 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSI. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 555,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 512,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 50,825 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 497,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,382. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $432.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

