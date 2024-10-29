Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Financial Review

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -46.18% 19.98% 1.85% Semrush 4.39% 6.61% 4.42%

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upland Software and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 1 1 2 1 2.60 Semrush 0 3 4 0 2.57

Upland Software presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Semrush has a consensus price target of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Semrush.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Semrush”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $286.37 million 0.21 -$179.87 million ($4.75) -0.46 Semrush $338.88 million 5.68 $950,000.00 $0.10 131.50

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semrush, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semrush beats Upland Software on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses in the financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, insurance, non-profit healthcare, life sciences, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.