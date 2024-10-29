Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.60 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $62.60 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

