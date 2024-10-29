Rooshine (RSAU) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rooshine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 75 533 1067 104 2.67

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.60 Rooshine Competitors $3.12 billion $54.23 million 10.19

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.11% -17.80% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

