Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $10.03 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $602.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.76. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $516.03 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

