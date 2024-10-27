SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $567.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.46 and a 200 day moving average of $547.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
