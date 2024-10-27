Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Increases By 172.6%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

