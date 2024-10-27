Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Increases By 186.2%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,390. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,380,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.