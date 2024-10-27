Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Increases By 186.2%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,390. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
