Moonbeam Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $147.14 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00037820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,138,085 coins and its circulating supply is 914,848,061 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.