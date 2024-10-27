BlackCardCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.89 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $644,245.85 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.28901922 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $660,260.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

