iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

