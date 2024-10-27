Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

