Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$154.25 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.23 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.00. The firm has a market cap of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. In related news, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $437,437. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

