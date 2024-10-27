goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$210.00 at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.78.

GSY stock opened at C$174.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$182.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$108.14 and a 12 month high of C$206.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

