Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.79) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.21) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.