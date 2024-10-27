Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.79) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.21) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON HSW opened at GBX 133 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

