Nosana Self Reported Market Cap Hits $376.19 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Nosana token can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular exchanges. Nosana has a market capitalization of $376.19 million and $15.32 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nosana has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,233,183 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. More information can be found at https://nosana.io."

