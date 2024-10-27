Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance

Shares of DMEHF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.24. 127,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,724. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of 0.23.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

