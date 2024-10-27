Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
Shares of DMEHF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.24. 127,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,724. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of 0.23.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
