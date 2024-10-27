Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance
Shares of DASTY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,192. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
