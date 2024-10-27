Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,438,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.