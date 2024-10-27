DIMO 24 Hour Volume Tops $429,860.71 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One DIMO token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $429,860.71 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,772,921.16661322 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15556362 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $732,592.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

