Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Down 93.4% in October

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 217,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -12.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

