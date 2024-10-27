Lido Staked Matic Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $44.61 million and approximately $1,184.05 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 118,810,796 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 117,932,916.25443257. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.37440468 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $1,385.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

