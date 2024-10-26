Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

