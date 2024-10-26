NXM Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,017.24 or 1.00018808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

