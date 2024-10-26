Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Drops By 47.2%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 44,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,572. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

