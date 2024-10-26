Ankr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $245.57 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,017.24 or 1.00018808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02493206 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $16,563,832.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.