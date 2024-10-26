PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $121,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

