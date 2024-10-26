AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Update

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.
Institutional Trading of AB Core Plus Bond ETF
About AB Core Plus Bond ETF
The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
