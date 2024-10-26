AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Update

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Institutional Trading of AB Core Plus Bond ETF

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AB Core Plus Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:CPLS Free Report ) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,808 shares during the period. AB Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 25.44% of AB Core Plus Bond ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

