ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) recently held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 23, 2024, to address key proposals as set forth in the definitive proxy statement filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2024.
During the meeting, shareholders deliberated on two main proposals. The first proposal, known as the Stock Issuance Proposal, sought approval for the potential issuance of the company’s Common Shares underlying Tranche A and Tranche B Common Share purchase warrants from a private placement offering that concluded on July 31, 2024. Of the total 20,127,783 Common Shares eligible for voting, approximately 45.17% or 9,093,432 Common Shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The outcome resulted in 8,948,590 votes in favor, 121,116 votes against, and 23,726 abstentions for the Stock Issuance Proposal.
Both proposals were resolved successfully, with no further matters discussed or voted on during the Special Meeting. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Warma, signed the report on behalf of the company on October 24, 2024.
The article complies with the SEC’s 8-K submission by ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. and the financial disclosures are based on the information contained therein.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ProMIS Neurosciences’s 8K filing here.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
