ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) recently held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 23, 2024, to address key proposals as set forth in the definitive proxy statement filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2024.

During the meeting, shareholders deliberated on two main proposals. The first proposal, known as the Stock Issuance Proposal, sought approval for the potential issuance of the company’s Common Shares underlying Tranche A and Tranche B Common Share purchase warrants from a private placement offering that concluded on July 31, 2024. Of the total 20,127,783 Common Shares eligible for voting, approximately 45.17% or 9,093,432 Common Shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The outcome resulted in 8,948,590 votes in favor, 121,116 votes against, and 23,726 abstentions for the Stock Issuance Proposal.

The second proposal, the Adjournment Proposal, was put forward in case the votes for the Stock Issuance Proposal fell short of approval, allowing for an adjournment to a later date, no later than November 22, 2024, to seek additional proxies. Despite not being required due to sufficient votes for the Stock Issuance Proposal at the time of the meeting, the Adjournment Proposal received approval with 8,973,770 votes in favor, 116,190 votes against, and 3,472 abstentions.

Both proposals were resolved successfully, with no further matters discussed or voted on during the Special Meeting. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Warma, signed the report on behalf of the company on October 24, 2024.

The article complies with the SEC’s 8-K submission by ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. and the financial disclosures are based on the information contained therein.

